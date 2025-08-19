クォートセクション
通貨 / FICO
株に戻る

FICO: Fair Isaac Corproation

1523.24 USD 29.35 (1.89%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FICOの今日の為替レートは、-1.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1505.97の安値と1589.88の高値で取引されました。

Fair Isaac Corproationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FICO News

1日のレンジ
1505.97 1589.88
1年のレンジ
1300.00 2402.52
以前の終値
1552.59
始値
1574.50
買値
1523.24
買値
1523.54
安値
1505.97
高値
1589.88
出来高
490
1日の変化
-1.89%
1ヶ月の変化
1.21%
6ヶ月の変化
-16.80%
1年の変化
-22.03%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K