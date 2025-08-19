通貨 / FICO
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
FICO: Fair Isaac Corproation
1523.24 USD 29.35 (1.89%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FICOの今日の為替レートは、-1.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1505.97の安値と1589.88の高値で取引されました。
Fair Isaac Corproationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FICO News
- Inflation Expectations, Tech Valuations, Healthcare Opportunities
- US consumers are feeling the stress of inflation, interest rates, report shows
- Klarna goes public as more people say buy-now-pay-later is the only way they can afford to buy things
- Fair Isaac (FICO) CEO Lansing sells $9.2m in stock
- Why Is Everyone Talking About Fair Isaac Stock?
- Where Fair Isaac's Growth Could Come From Next
- Fair Isaac Is Quietly Becoming an AI Fraud-Detection Powerhouse
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Fair Isaac (FICO) CEO Lansing sells $9.03 million in shares
- Fair Isaac (FICO) Up 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.16%
- YCG Loads Up Nearly 5,000 Fair Isaac Shares in Q2 2025
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Tracking Akre Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:AKREX)
- VOO ETF News, 8/26/2025 - TipRanks.com
- I am a 65-year old single woman with 25 credit cards. How do I cancel them without hurting my credit score?
- VOO ETF News, 8/25/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Fair Isaac: Market Fears Are Overblown, The Moat Remains (NYSE:FICO)
- VOO ETF News, 8/22/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Fair Isaac: High Valuation And Still Hasn't Fallen Enough (NYSE:FICO)
- Fair Isaac Stock: I Am Buying Again Despite The Negative News (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:FICO)
- VOO ETF News, 8/21/2025 - TipRanks.com
- FICO partners with Chelsea FC to promote financial literacy in US
- SPY ETF News, 8/19/2025 - TipRanks.com
1日のレンジ
1505.97 1589.88
1年のレンジ
1300.00 2402.52
- 以前の終値
- 1552.59
- 始値
- 1574.50
- 買値
- 1523.24
- 買値
- 1523.54
- 安値
- 1505.97
- 高値
- 1589.88
- 出来高
- 490
- 1日の変化
- -1.89%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.21%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -16.80%
- 1年の変化
- -22.03%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K