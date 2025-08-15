Currencies / FICO
FICO: Fair Isaac Corproation
1552.21 USD 3.20 (0.21%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FICO exchange rate has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1549.32 and at a high of 1561.74.
Follow Fair Isaac Corproation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FICO News
- US consumers are feeling the stress of inflation, interest rates, report shows
- Klarna goes public as more people say buy-now-pay-later is the only way they can afford to buy things
- Fair Isaac (FICO) CEO Lansing sells $9.2m in stock
- Why Is Everyone Talking About Fair Isaac Stock?
- Where Fair Isaac's Growth Could Come From Next
- Fair Isaac Is Quietly Becoming an AI Fraud-Detection Powerhouse
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Fair Isaac (FICO) CEO Lansing sells $9.03 million in shares
- Fair Isaac (FICO) Up 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.16%
- YCG Loads Up Nearly 5,000 Fair Isaac Shares in Q2 2025
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Tracking Akre Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:AKREX)
- VOO ETF News, 8/26/2025 - TipRanks.com
- I am a 65-year old single woman with 25 credit cards. How do I cancel them without hurting my credit score?
- VOO ETF News, 8/25/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Fair Isaac: Market Fears Are Overblown, The Moat Remains (NYSE:FICO)
- VOO ETF News, 8/22/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Fair Isaac: High Valuation And Still Hasn't Fallen Enough (NYSE:FICO)
- Fair Isaac Stock: I Am Buying Again Despite The Negative News (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:FICO)
- VOO ETF News, 8/21/2025 - TipRanks.com
- FICO partners with Chelsea FC to promote financial literacy in US
- SPY ETF News, 8/19/2025 - TipRanks.com
- SPY ETF News, 8/15/2025 - TipRanks.com
Daily Range
1549.32 1561.74
Year Range
1300.00 2402.52
- Previous Close
- 1555.41
- Open
- 1552.05
- Bid
- 1552.21
- Ask
- 1552.51
- Low
- 1549.32
- High
- 1561.74
- Volume
- 82
- Daily Change
- -0.21%
- Month Change
- 3.14%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.22%
- Year Change
- -20.54%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%