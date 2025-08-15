QuotesSections
Currencies / FICO
Back to US Stock Market

FICO: Fair Isaac Corproation

1552.21 USD 3.20 (0.21%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FICO exchange rate has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1549.32 and at a high of 1561.74.

Follow Fair Isaac Corproation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FICO News

Daily Range
1549.32 1561.74
Year Range
1300.00 2402.52
Previous Close
1555.41
Open
1552.05
Bid
1552.21
Ask
1552.51
Low
1549.32
High
1561.74
Volume
82
Daily Change
-0.21%
Month Change
3.14%
6 Months Change
-15.22%
Year Change
-20.54%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%