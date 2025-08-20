KurseKategorien
FICO: Fair Isaac Corproation

1523.24 USD 29.35 (1.89%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von FICO hat sich für heute um -1.89% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1505.97 bis zu einem Hoch von 1589.88 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Fair Isaac Corproation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
1505.97 1589.88
Jahresspanne
1300.00 2402.52
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
1552.59
Eröffnung
1574.50
Bid
1523.24
Ask
1523.54
Tief
1505.97
Hoch
1589.88
Volumen
490
Tagesänderung
-1.89%
Monatsänderung
1.21%
6-Monatsänderung
-16.80%
Jahresänderung
-22.03%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K