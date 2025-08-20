Währungen / FICO
FICO: Fair Isaac Corproation
1523.24 USD 29.35 (1.89%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von FICO hat sich für heute um -1.89% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1505.97 bis zu einem Hoch von 1589.88 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Fair Isaac Corproation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
1505.97 1589.88
Jahresspanne
1300.00 2402.52
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1552.59
- Eröffnung
- 1574.50
- Bid
- 1523.24
- Ask
- 1523.54
- Tief
- 1505.97
- Hoch
- 1589.88
- Volumen
- 490
- Tagesänderung
- -1.89%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.21%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -16.80%
- Jahresänderung
- -22.03%
