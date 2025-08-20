Divisas / FICO
FICO: Fair Isaac Corproation
1552.59 USD 0.12 (0.01%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FICO de hoy ha cambiado un -0.01%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1551.58, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1570.74.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Fair Isaac Corproation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
1551.58 1570.74
Rango anual
1300.00 2402.52
- Cierres anteriores
- 1552.71
- Open
- 1570.74
- Bid
- 1552.59
- Ask
- 1552.89
- Low
- 1551.58
- High
- 1570.74
- Volumen
- 181
- Cambio diario
- -0.01%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.16%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -15.20%
- Cambio anual
- -20.53%
