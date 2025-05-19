Moedas / FBTC
FBTC: Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund of Beneficial Interest
102.59 USD 1.72 (1.71%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FBTC para hoje mudou para 1.71%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 102.42 e o mais alto foi 102.62.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund of Beneficial Interest. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
102.42 102.62
Faixa anual
51.42 107.33
- Fechamento anterior
- 100.87
- Open
- 102.47
- Bid
- 102.59
- Ask
- 102.89
- Low
- 102.42
- High
- 102.62
- Volume
- 242
- Mudança diária
- 1.71%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.51%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 40.48%
- Mudança anual
- 85.15%
