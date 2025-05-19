Devises / FBTC
FBTC: Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund of Beneficial Interest
100.43 USD 2.07 (2.02%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de FBTC a changé de -2.02% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 100.39 et à un maximum de 101.66.
Suivez la dynamique Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund of Beneficial Interest. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
100.39 101.66
Range Annuel
51.42 107.33
- Clôture Précédente
- 102.50
- Ouverture
- 101.39
- Bid
- 100.43
- Ask
- 100.73
- Plus Bas
- 100.39
- Plus Haut
- 101.66
- Volume
- 3.978 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.02%
- Changement Mensuel
- 5.25%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 37.52%
- Changement Annuel
- 81.25%
20 septembre, samedi