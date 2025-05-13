QuotesSections
Currencies / FBTC
Back to US Stock Market

FBTC: Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund of Beneficial Interest

101.11 USD 0.51 (0.51%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FBTC exchange rate has changed by 0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.06 and at a high of 101.22.

Follow Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FBTC News

Daily Range
100.06 101.22
Year Range
51.42 107.33
Previous Close
100.60
Open
100.72
Bid
101.11
Ask
101.41
Low
100.06
High
101.22
Volume
1.654 K
Daily Change
0.51%
Month Change
5.96%
6 Months Change
38.45%
Year Change
82.48%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%