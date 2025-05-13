Currencies / FBTC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FBTC: Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund of Beneficial Interest
101.11 USD 0.51 (0.51%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FBTC exchange rate has changed by 0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.06 and at a high of 101.22.
Follow Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FBTC News
- Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Quickly Retreats From Record High
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights MicroStrategy, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF, iShares Bitcoin Trust, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust, ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and Bitwise Bitcoin ETF
- Bitcoin Hits Record High: ETFs in Focus
- Wealth Management Firm Choreo Reveals $6.5 Million In Bitcoin ETF Holdings
- Strong Momentum On Bitcoin? Then I Choose FBTC (BATS:FBTC)
- Cryptocurrency ETFs Get A Boost From Government Cheerleading
- Gold And Bitcoin Shining In 2025 As ETFs Drive Diversification
- Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund amends trust agreement to allow in-kind share transactions
- ETFs to Consider as Bitcoin Climbs to Record Levels
- Bitcoin: Lightning Strikes Twice (Technical Analysis) (Cryptocurrency:BTC-USD)
- Shorts folding, records tumbling, inflows mounting, bitcoin’s unstoppable ascent takes another leg up.
- BITO As A Complement To Bitcoin Holdings (NYSEARCA:BITO)
- Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Hovers Around $109K
- The Death Of Buy And Hold Has Been Greatly Exaggerated
- Tracking John Paulson’s Paulson & Company Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- The 4-Fund Trump Portfolio: One Month Returns, A Sign Of More To Come
- Bitcoin: Record Chase Will Continue (BTC-USD)
- Bitcoin And The Paradox Of Overvaluation (Cryptocurrency:BTC-USD)
- CONY: Sky-High Payouts But Near-Term Uncertainty Rising (NYSEARCA:CONY)
- Bitcoin's Just Another Asset
- FBTC: Breaking Out On Fiat Fears
- Bitcoin ETFs: How To Have Your BTC Cake And Eat It Too (NASDAQ:IBIT)
- Bitcoin ETFs Surpass $40 Billion in Cumulative Inflows
- BlackRock’s IBIT Hits Unusual 20-Day Inflow Streak: Details
Daily Range
100.06 101.22
Year Range
51.42 107.33
- Previous Close
- 100.60
- Open
- 100.72
- Bid
- 101.11
- Ask
- 101.41
- Low
- 100.06
- High
- 101.22
- Volume
- 1.654 K
- Daily Change
- 0.51%
- Month Change
- 5.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.45%
- Year Change
- 82.48%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%