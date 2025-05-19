クォートセクション
通貨 / FBTC
FBTC: Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund of Beneficial Interest

102.50 USD 1.63 (1.62%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FBTCの今日の為替レートは、1.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり102.10の安値と102.95の高値で取引されました。

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
102.10 102.95
1年のレンジ
51.42 107.33
以前の終値
100.87
始値
102.47
買値
102.50
買値
102.80
安値
102.10
高値
102.95
出来高
4.832 K
1日の変化
1.62%
1ヶ月の変化
7.42%
6ヶ月の変化
40.35%
1年の変化
84.98%
