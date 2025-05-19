通貨 / FBTC
FBTC: Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund of Beneficial Interest
102.50 USD 1.63 (1.62%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FBTCの今日の為替レートは、1.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり102.10の安値と102.95の高値で取引されました。
Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
102.10 102.95
1年のレンジ
51.42 107.33
- 以前の終値
- 100.87
- 始値
- 102.47
- 買値
- 102.50
- 買値
- 102.80
- 安値
- 102.10
- 高値
- 102.95
- 出来高
- 4.832 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.62%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.42%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 40.35%
- 1年の変化
- 84.98%
