FBIN: Fortune Brands Innovations Inc
56.98 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FBIN para hoje mudou para 0.04%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 56.91 e o mais alto foi 57.65.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
56.91 57.65
Faixa anual
47.21 90.54
- Fechamento anterior
- 56.96
- Open
- 57.42
- Bid
- 56.98
- Ask
- 57.28
- Low
- 56.91
- High
- 57.65
- Volume
- 54
- Mudança diária
- 0.04%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.01%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -6.31%
- Mudança anual
- -36.91%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh