FBIN: Fortune Brands Innovations Inc

57.51 USD 0.55 (0.97%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FBINの今日の為替レートは、0.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり56.68の安値と57.65の高値で取引されました。

Fortune Brands Innovations Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
56.68 57.65
1年のレンジ
47.21 90.54
以前の終値
56.96
始値
57.42
買値
57.51
買値
57.81
安値
56.68
高値
57.65
出来高
3.684 K
1日の変化
0.97%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.09%
6ヶ月の変化
-5.44%
1年の変化
-36.32%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K