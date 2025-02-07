通貨 / FBIN
FBIN: Fortune Brands Innovations Inc
57.51 USD 0.55 (0.97%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FBINの今日の為替レートは、0.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり56.68の安値と57.65の高値で取引されました。
Fortune Brands Innovations Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
56.68 57.65
1年のレンジ
47.21 90.54
- 以前の終値
- 56.96
- 始値
- 57.42
- 買値
- 57.51
- 買値
- 57.81
- 安値
- 56.68
- 高値
- 57.65
- 出来高
- 3.684 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.97%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.09%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -5.44%
- 1年の変化
- -36.32%
