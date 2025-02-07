Devises / FBIN
FBIN: Fortune Brands Innovations Inc
55.77 USD 1.74 (3.03%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de FBIN a changé de -3.03% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 55.66 et à un maximum de 57.40.
Suivez la dynamique Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
55.66 57.40
Range Annuel
47.21 90.54
- Clôture Précédente
- 57.51
- Ouverture
- 57.36
- Bid
- 55.77
- Ask
- 56.07
- Plus Bas
- 55.66
- Plus Haut
- 57.40
- Volume
- 3.472 K
- Changement quotidien
- -3.03%
- Changement Mensuel
- -3.11%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -8.30%
- Changement Annuel
- -38.25%
20 septembre, samedi