QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FBIN
Tornare a Azioni

FBIN: Fortune Brands Innovations Inc

55.77 USD 1.74 (3.03%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FBIN ha avuto una variazione del -3.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 55.66 e ad un massimo di 57.40.

Segui le dinamiche di Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FBIN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
55.66 57.40
Intervallo Annuale
47.21 90.54
Chiusura Precedente
57.51
Apertura
57.36
Bid
55.77
Ask
56.07
Minimo
55.66
Massimo
57.40
Volume
3.472 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.03%
Variazione Mensile
-3.11%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.30%
Variazione Annuale
-38.25%
20 settembre, sabato