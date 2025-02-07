Valute / FBIN
FBIN: Fortune Brands Innovations Inc
55.77 USD 1.74 (3.03%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FBIN ha avuto una variazione del -3.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 55.66 e ad un massimo di 57.40.
Segui le dinamiche di Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
55.66 57.40
Intervallo Annuale
47.21 90.54
- Chiusura Precedente
- 57.51
- Apertura
- 57.36
- Bid
- 55.77
- Ask
- 56.07
- Minimo
- 55.66
- Massimo
- 57.40
- Volume
- 3.472 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.30%
- Variazione Annuale
- -38.25%
20 settembre, sabato