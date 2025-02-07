Currencies / FBIN
FBIN: Fortune Brands Innovations Inc
58.21 USD 0.27 (0.46%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FBIN exchange rate has changed by -0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.92 and at a high of 58.57.
Follow Fortune Brands Innovations Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FBIN News
Daily Range
57.92 58.57
Year Range
47.21 90.54
- Previous Close
- 58.48
- Open
- 58.42
- Bid
- 58.21
- Ask
- 58.51
- Low
- 57.92
- High
- 58.57
- Volume
- 778
- Daily Change
- -0.46%
- Month Change
- 1.13%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.29%
- Year Change
- -35.54%
