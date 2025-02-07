货币 / FBIN
FBIN: Fortune Brands Innovations Inc
58.99 USD 0.70 (1.20%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FBIN汇率已更改1.20%。当日，交易品种以低点58.51和高点59.27进行交易。
关注Fortune Brands Innovations Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FBIN新闻
- Fortune Brands EVP Novak sells $20k in shares
- This Deutsche Bank Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Wednesday - Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT), Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Fortune Brands Innovation: Progress Is Seen, Still Visible Weaknesses (NYSE:FBIN)
- Earnings call transcript: Fortune Brands beats Q2 2025 EPS forecast, stock rises
- Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FMCSX)
- Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Fortune Brands stock price target raised to $71 by Jefferies on tariff relief
- ClearBridge Global Value Improvers Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- MasterBrand Stock: Leader In Residential Cabinet Business, Trading At Deep Discount
- Fiberon composite decking earns Green GOOD DESIGN ® Award
- Therma-Tru Doors earns Green GOOD DESIGN ® Award for its energy-efficient options for every home
- Whirlpool’s credit rating downgraded by Fitch due to high leverage
- Fidelity Select Industrials Portfolio Q4 2024 Review
- Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund Q4 2024 Review (Mutual Fund:FMCSX)
- Fortune Brands: Weak Near-Term Outlook, But Long-Term Upside Potential (NYSE:FBIN)
- Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
58.51 59.27
年范围
47.21 90.54
- 前一天收盘价
- 58.29
- 开盘价
- 58.53
- 卖价
- 58.99
- 买价
- 59.29
- 最低价
- 58.51
- 最高价
- 59.27
- 交易量
- 685
- 日变化
- 1.20%
- 月变化
- 2.48%
- 6个月变化
- -3.01%
- 年变化
- -34.68%
