ESG: FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund
153.30 USD 0.32 (0.21%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ESG para hoje mudou para 0.21%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 153.30 e o mais alto foi 153.30.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ESG Notícias
Faixa diária
153.30 153.30
Faixa anual
117.24 153.30
- Fechamento anterior
- 152.98
- Open
- 153.30
- Bid
- 153.30
- Ask
- 153.60
- Low
- 153.30
- High
- 153.30
- Volume
- 1
- Mudança diária
- 0.21%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.51%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 13.71%
- Mudança anual
- 13.67%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh