ESG: FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund
153.30 USD 0.32 (0.21%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ESGの今日の為替レートは、0.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり153.30の安値と153.30の高値で取引されました。
FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ESG News
1日のレンジ
153.30 153.30
1年のレンジ
117.24 153.30
- 以前の終値
- 152.98
- 始値
- 153.30
- 買値
- 153.30
- 買値
- 153.60
- 安値
- 153.30
- 高値
- 153.30
- 出来高
- 1
- 1日の変化
- 0.21%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.51%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 13.71%
- 1年の変化
- 13.67%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K