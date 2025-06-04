クォートセクション
通貨 / ESG
ESG: FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

153.30 USD 0.32 (0.21%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ESGの今日の為替レートは、0.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり153.30の安値と153.30の高値で取引されました。

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
153.30 153.30
1年のレンジ
117.24 153.30
以前の終値
152.98
始値
153.30
買値
153.30
買値
153.60
安値
153.30
高値
153.30
出来高
1
1日の変化
0.21%
1ヶ月の変化
2.51%
6ヶ月の変化
13.71%
1年の変化
13.67%
