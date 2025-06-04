Devises / ESG
ESG: FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund
153.53 USD 0.23 (0.15%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ESG a changé de 0.15% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 153.53 et à un maximum de 153.53.
Suivez la dynamique FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
ESG Nouvelles
Range quotidien
153.53 153.53
Range Annuel
117.24 153.53
- Clôture Précédente
- 153.30
- Ouverture
- 153.53
- Bid
- 153.53
- Ask
- 153.83
- Plus Bas
- 153.53
- Plus Haut
- 153.53
- Volume
- 1
- Changement quotidien
- 0.15%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.67%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 13.88%
- Changement Annuel
- 13.84%
20 septembre, samedi