ESG: FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

153.53 USD 0.23 (0.15%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ESG a changé de 0.15% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 153.53 et à un maximum de 153.53.

Suivez la dynamique FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
153.53 153.53
Range Annuel
117.24 153.53
Clôture Précédente
153.30
Ouverture
153.53
Bid
153.53
Ask
153.83
Plus Bas
153.53
Plus Haut
153.53
Volume
1
Changement quotidien
0.15%
Changement Mensuel
2.67%
Changement à 6 Mois
13.88%
Changement Annuel
13.84%
