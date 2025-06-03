Currencies / ESG
ESG: FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund
152.98 USD 0.25 (0.16%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ESG exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 152.89 and at a high of 152.99.
Follow FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
152.89 152.99
Year Range
117.24 152.99
- Previous Close
- 152.73
- Open
- 152.89
- Bid
- 152.98
- Ask
- 153.28
- Low
- 152.89
- High
- 152.99
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 2.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.47%
- Year Change
- 13.43%
