ESG: FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

152.98 USD 0.25 (0.16%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ESG exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 152.89 and at a high of 152.99.

Follow FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

ESG News

Daily Range
152.89 152.99
Year Range
117.24 152.99
Previous Close
152.73
Open
152.89
Bid
152.98
Ask
153.28
Low
152.89
High
152.99
Volume
4
Daily Change
0.16%
Month Change
2.30%
6 Months Change
13.47%
Year Change
13.43%
