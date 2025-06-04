Divisas / ESG
ESG: FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund
153.30 USD 0.32 (0.21%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ESG de hoy ha cambiado un 0.21%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 153.30, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 153.30.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
153.30 153.30
Rango anual
117.24 153.30
- Cierres anteriores
- 152.98
- Open
- 153.30
- Bid
- 153.30
- Ask
- 153.60
- Low
- 153.30
- High
- 153.30
- Volumen
- 1
- Cambio diario
- 0.21%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.51%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 13.71%
- Cambio anual
- 13.67%
