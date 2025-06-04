CotizacionesSecciones
ESG: FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

153.30 USD 0.32 (0.21%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ESG de hoy ha cambiado un 0.21%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 153.30, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 153.30.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
153.30 153.30
Rango anual
117.24 153.30
Cierres anteriores
152.98
Open
153.30
Bid
153.30
Ask
153.60
Low
153.30
High
153.30
Volumen
1
Cambio diario
0.21%
Cambio mensual
2.51%
Cambio a 6 meses
13.71%
Cambio anual
13.67%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B