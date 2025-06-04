Valute / ESG
ESG: FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund
153.53 USD 0.23 (0.15%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ESG ha avuto una variazione del 0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 153.53 e ad un massimo di 153.53.
Segui le dinamiche di FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
153.53 153.53
Intervallo Annuale
117.24 153.53
- Chiusura Precedente
- 153.30
- Apertura
- 153.53
- Bid
- 153.53
- Ask
- 153.83
- Minimo
- 153.53
- Massimo
- 153.53
- Volume
- 1
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.88%
- Variazione Annuale
- 13.84%
21 settembre, domenica