货币 / ESG
ESG: FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund
153.30 USD 0.32 (0.21%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ESG汇率已更改0.21%。当日，交易品种以低点153.30和高点153.30进行交易。
关注FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ESG新闻
日范围
153.30 153.30
年范围
117.24 153.30
- 前一天收盘价
- 152.98
- 开盘价
- 153.30
- 卖价
- 153.30
- 买价
- 153.60
- 最低价
- 153.30
- 最高价
- 153.30
- 交易量
- 1
- 日变化
- 0.21%
- 月变化
- 2.51%
- 6个月变化
- 13.71%
- 年变化
- 13.67%
