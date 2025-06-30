Moedas / EQL
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
EQL: ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF
45.81 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EQL para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 45.78 e o mais alto foi 45.97.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EQL Notícias
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- Introducing TMC Research’s Recession Probability Indicator
- Should ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Tails We Win, Heads You Lose': How The U.S. Has Managed To Avoid A Recession, For Now
- ETFs to Consider as Goldman Sachs Flags AI Risks
- Is ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Sound Of Silence
- Time to Jump Into S&P 500 ETFs?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
- Earnings call transcript: EQL Pharma Q1 2025 shows strong revenue growth
- Recession Talk Is Back, But Confirming Data Still Missing
- Weekly Market Pulse: A River In Egypt (null:SPX)
- Recession Risk In Autumn 2025 Rising With Tariff Uncertainty
- Recession Bells Ring Louder As Conference Board’s LEI Sinks
- Myth-Busting The S&P 500 Index In 3 Charts
- Bear Market Playbook: Decoding Recession Risk, Valuation Impact, And Style Leadership
- RecessionAlert Weekly Leading Economic Index
- The Economic Cycle And The Commodity/Gold Ratio
- Use ETFs to Diversify and Stay Ahead
- Multi-Asset Income Midyear Outlook: Income And Resilience Among The Bumps
- Historical Data: Recessions Trump Interest Rate Relief For Car And Home Sales
- Your Index Matters: Using The Right Building Blocks For Your U.S. Equity Portfolio
- The Real Meaning Of The 'TACO' Trade
Faixa diária
45.78 45.97
Faixa anual
36.74 133.47
- Fechamento anterior
- 45.81
- Open
- 45.92
- Bid
- 45.81
- Ask
- 46.11
- Low
- 45.78
- High
- 45.97
- Volume
- 51
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.66%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 9.28%
- Mudança anual
- -63.86%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh