货币 / EQL
EQL: ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF
45.81 USD 0.11 (0.24%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EQL汇率已更改0.24%。当日，交易品种以低点45.50和高点46.04进行交易。
关注ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EQL新闻
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- Introducing TMC Research’s Recession Probability Indicator
- Should ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Tails We Win, Heads You Lose': How The U.S. Has Managed To Avoid A Recession, For Now
- ETFs to Consider as Goldman Sachs Flags AI Risks
- Is ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Sound Of Silence
- Time to Jump Into S&P 500 ETFs?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
- Earnings call transcript: EQL Pharma Q1 2025 shows strong revenue growth
- Recession Talk Is Back, But Confirming Data Still Missing
- Weekly Market Pulse: A River In Egypt (null:SPX)
- Recession Risk In Autumn 2025 Rising With Tariff Uncertainty
- Recession Bells Ring Louder As Conference Board’s LEI Sinks
- Myth-Busting The S&P 500 Index In 3 Charts
- Bear Market Playbook: Decoding Recession Risk, Valuation Impact, And Style Leadership
- RecessionAlert Weekly Leading Economic Index
- The Economic Cycle And The Commodity/Gold Ratio
- Use ETFs to Diversify and Stay Ahead
- Multi-Asset Income Midyear Outlook: Income And Resilience Among The Bumps
- Historical Data: Recessions Trump Interest Rate Relief For Car And Home Sales
- Your Index Matters: Using The Right Building Blocks For Your U.S. Equity Portfolio
- The Real Meaning Of The 'TACO' Trade
日范围
45.50 46.04
年范围
36.74 133.47
- 前一天收盘价
- 45.70
- 开盘价
- 45.89
- 卖价
- 45.81
- 买价
- 46.11
- 最低价
- 45.50
- 最高价
- 46.04
- 交易量
- 30
- 日变化
- 0.24%
- 月变化
- 1.66%
- 6个月变化
- 9.28%
- 年变化
- -63.86%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B