通貨 / EQL
EQL: ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF
45.81 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EQLの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり45.78の安値と45.97の高値で取引されました。
ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
45.78 45.97
1年のレンジ
36.74 133.47
- 以前の終値
- 45.81
- 始値
- 45.92
- 買値
- 45.81
- 買値
- 46.11
- 安値
- 45.78
- 高値
- 45.97
- 出来高
- 51
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.66%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.28%
- 1年の変化
- -63.86%
