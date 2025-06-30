クォートセクション
通貨 / EQL
株に戻る

EQL: ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF

45.81 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EQLの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり45.78の安値と45.97の高値で取引されました。

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EQL News

1日のレンジ
45.78 45.97
1年のレンジ
36.74 133.47
以前の終値
45.81
始値
45.92
買値
45.81
買値
46.11
安値
45.78
高値
45.97
出来高
51
1日の変化
0.00%
1ヶ月の変化
1.66%
6ヶ月の変化
9.28%
1年の変化
-63.86%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K