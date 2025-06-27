Currencies / EQL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EQL: ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF
45.70 USD 0.06 (0.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EQL exchange rate has changed by -0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.67 and at a high of 45.76.
Follow ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EQL News
- Introducing TMC Research’s Recession Probability Indicator
- Should ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Tails We Win, Heads You Lose': How The U.S. Has Managed To Avoid A Recession, For Now
- ETFs to Consider as Goldman Sachs Flags AI Risks
- Is ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Sound Of Silence
- Time to Jump Into S&P 500 ETFs?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
- Earnings call transcript: EQL Pharma Q1 2025 shows strong revenue growth
- Recession Talk Is Back, But Confirming Data Still Missing
- Weekly Market Pulse: A River In Egypt (null:SPX)
- Recession Risk In Autumn 2025 Rising With Tariff Uncertainty
- Recession Bells Ring Louder As Conference Board’s LEI Sinks
- Myth-Busting The S&P 500 Index In 3 Charts
- Bear Market Playbook: Decoding Recession Risk, Valuation Impact, And Style Leadership
- RecessionAlert Weekly Leading Economic Index
- The Economic Cycle And The Commodity/Gold Ratio
- Use ETFs to Diversify and Stay Ahead
- Multi-Asset Income Midyear Outlook: Income And Resilience Among The Bumps
- Historical Data: Recessions Trump Interest Rate Relief For Car And Home Sales
- Your Index Matters: Using The Right Building Blocks For Your U.S. Equity Portfolio
- The Real Meaning Of The 'TACO' Trade
- Above The Noise: Putting Pessimism In Perspective
Daily Range
45.67 45.76
Year Range
36.74 133.47
- Previous Close
- 45.76
- Open
- 45.73
- Bid
- 45.70
- Ask
- 46.00
- Low
- 45.67
- High
- 45.76
- Volume
- 43
- Daily Change
- -0.13%
- Month Change
- 1.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.02%
- Year Change
- -63.95%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev