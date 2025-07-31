Moedas / EPS
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
EPS: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund
69.19 USD 0.29 (0.42%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EPS para hoje mudou para 0.42%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 68.88 e o mais alto foi 69.20.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EPS Notícias
- Should WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap ETF (EPS) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- Introducing TMC Research’s Recession Probability Indicator
- Expectations Of September 2025 Rate Cut Lock In As S&P 500 Reaches New Heights
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- August Market Recap: When Gold Speaks, Markets Listen
- The S&P 500 Continues Mostly Sideway Trajectory (undefined:SPX)
- Tails We Win, Heads You Lose': How The U.S. Has Managed To Avoid A Recession, For Now
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Sound Of Silence
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- EPS: Earnings-Focused Smart Beta Vehicle That Underdelivers (NYSEARCA:EPS)
- Monitoring Factor Risk Cycles Is A Valuable Tool For Portfolio Design And Analysis
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In August 2025 (null:SPX)
- Summer 2025 Snapshot Of Expected Future S&P 500 Earnings (undefined:SPX)
- S&P 500 Rises As Fed Thinks About Next Move For Interest Rates
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- The Bubble Term
- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
- Recession Talk Is Back, But Confirming Data Still Missing
- Weekly Market Pulse: A River In Egypt (null:SPX)
- The Sleeper Catalyst Ready to Send These 5 Stocks Soaring
- Is WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap ETF (EPS) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Meta, Microsoft, and the Slipstream Into the World’s Biggest ROI
- Behind The Declining Risk Premiums Of Equity And Credit Assets
Faixa diária
68.88 69.20
Faixa anual
51.31 69.20
- Fechamento anterior
- 68.90
- Open
- 69.03
- Bid
- 69.19
- Ask
- 69.49
- Low
- 68.88
- High
- 69.20
- Volume
- 79
- Mudança diária
- 0.42%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.33%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 17.19%
- Mudança anual
- 15.68%
21 setembro, domingo