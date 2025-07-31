CotaçõesSeções
EPS: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

69.19 USD 0.29 (0.42%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do EPS para hoje mudou para 0.42%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 68.88 e o mais alto foi 69.20.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
68.88 69.20
Faixa anual
51.31 69.20
Fechamento anterior
68.90
Open
69.03
Bid
69.19
Ask
69.49
Low
68.88
High
69.20
Volume
79
Mudança diária
0.42%
Mudança mensal
4.33%
Mudança de 6 meses
17.19%
Mudança anual
15.68%
