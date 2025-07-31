Currencies / EPS
EPS: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund
69.19 USD 0.29 (0.42%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EPS exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.88 and at a high of 69.20.
Follow WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
68.88 69.20
Year Range
51.31 69.20
- Previous Close
- 68.90
- Open
- 69.03
- Bid
- 69.19
- Ask
- 69.49
- Low
- 68.88
- High
- 69.20
- Volume
- 79
- Daily Change
- 0.42%
- Month Change
- 4.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.19%
- Year Change
- 15.68%
21 September, Sunday