货币 / EPS
EPS: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund
69.19 USD 0.29 (0.42%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EPS汇率已更改0.42%。当日，交易品种以低点68.88和高点69.20进行交易。
关注WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
68.88 69.20
年范围
51.31 69.20
- 前一天收盘价
- 68.90
- 开盘价
- 69.03
- 卖价
- 69.19
- 买价
- 69.49
- 最低价
- 68.88
- 最高价
- 69.20
- 交易量
- 79
- 日变化
- 0.42%
- 月变化
- 4.33%
- 6个月变化
- 17.19%
- 年变化
- 15.68%
21 九月, 星期日