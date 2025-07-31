报价部分
货币 / EPS
回到股票

EPS: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

69.19 USD 0.29 (0.42%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日EPS汇率已更改0.42%。当日，交易品种以低点68.88和高点69.20进行交易。

关注WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

EPS新闻

日范围
68.88 69.20
年范围
51.31 69.20
前一天收盘价
68.90
开盘价
69.03
卖价
69.19
买价
69.49
最低价
68.88
最高价
69.20
交易量
79
日变化
0.42%
月变化
4.33%
6个月变化
17.19%
年变化
15.68%
21 九月, 星期日