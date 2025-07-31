Valute / EPS
EPS: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund
69.19 USD 0.29 (0.42%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EPS ha avuto una variazione del 0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 68.88 e ad un massimo di 69.20.
Segui le dinamiche di WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EPS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
68.88 69.20
Intervallo Annuale
51.31 69.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 68.90
- Apertura
- 69.03
- Bid
- 69.19
- Ask
- 69.49
- Minimo
- 68.88
- Massimo
- 69.20
- Volume
- 79
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.42%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.33%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.19%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.68%
21 settembre, domenica