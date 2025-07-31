QuotazioniSezioni
EPS: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

69.19 USD 0.29 (0.42%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EPS ha avuto una variazione del 0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 68.88 e ad un massimo di 69.20.

Segui le dinamiche di WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
68.88 69.20
Intervallo Annuale
51.31 69.20
Chiusura Precedente
68.90
Apertura
69.03
Bid
69.19
Ask
69.49
Minimo
68.88
Massimo
69.20
Volume
79
Variazione giornaliera
0.42%
Variazione Mensile
4.33%
Variazione Semestrale
17.19%
Variazione Annuale
15.68%
21 settembre, domenica