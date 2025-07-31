通貨 / EPS
EPS: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund
69.19 USD 0.29 (0.42%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EPSの今日の為替レートは、0.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり68.88の安値と69.20の高値で取引されました。
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
68.88 69.20
1年のレンジ
51.31 69.20
- 以前の終値
- 68.90
- 始値
- 69.03
- 買値
- 69.19
- 買値
- 69.49
- 安値
- 68.88
- 高値
- 69.20
- 出来高
- 79
- 1日の変化
- 0.42%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.33%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 17.19%
- 1年の変化
- 15.68%
21 9月, 日曜日