Moedas / EMB
EMB: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
95.17 USD 0.31 (0.32%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EMB para hoje mudou para -0.32%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 95.06 e o mais alto foi 95.77.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EMB Notícias
Faixa diária
95.06 95.77
Faixa anual
84.78 95.89
- Fechamento anterior
- 95.48
- Open
- 95.48
- Bid
- 95.17
- Ask
- 95.47
- Low
- 95.06
- High
- 95.77
- Volume
- 6.977 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.32%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.21%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 5.29%
- Mudança anual
- 1.80%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh