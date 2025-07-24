Moedas / EGO
EGO: Eldorado Gold Corporation
26.59 USD 0.42 (1.55%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EGO para hoje mudou para -1.55%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 26.57 e o mais alto foi 26.92.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Eldorado Gold Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
EGO Notícias
Faixa diária
26.57 26.92
Faixa anual
13.29 28.64
- Fechamento anterior
- 27.01
- Open
- 26.83
- Bid
- 26.59
- Ask
- 26.89
- Low
- 26.57
- High
- 26.92
- Volume
- 176
- Mudança diária
- -1.55%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.39%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 59.03%
- Mudança anual
- 50.74%
