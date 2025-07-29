Währungen / EGO
EGO: Eldorado Gold Corporation
26.99 USD 0.02 (0.07%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von EGO hat sich für heute um -0.07% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 26.48 bis zu einem Hoch von 27.06 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Eldorado Gold Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EGO News
Tagesspanne
26.48 27.06
Jahresspanne
13.29 28.64
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 27.01
- Eröffnung
- 26.83
- Bid
- 26.99
- Ask
- 27.29
- Tief
- 26.48
- Hoch
- 27.06
- Volumen
- 3.155 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.07%
- Monatsänderung
- 6.98%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 61.42%
- Jahresänderung
- 53.00%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K