EGO: Eldorado Gold Corporation

26.99 USD 0.02 (0.07%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von EGO hat sich für heute um -0.07% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 26.48 bis zu einem Hoch von 27.06 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Eldorado Gold Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
26.48 27.06
Jahresspanne
13.29 28.64
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
27.01
Eröffnung
26.83
Bid
26.99
Ask
27.29
Tief
26.48
Hoch
27.06
Volumen
3.155 K
Tagesänderung
-0.07%
Monatsänderung
6.98%
6-Monatsänderung
61.42%
Jahresänderung
53.00%
