EGO: Eldorado Gold Corporation

27.89 USD 0.90 (3.33%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de EGO a changé de 3.33% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 26.87 et à un maximum de 27.93.

Suivez la dynamique Eldorado Gold Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
26.87 27.93
Range Annuel
13.29 28.64
Clôture Précédente
26.99
Ouverture
26.97
Bid
27.89
Ask
28.19
Plus Bas
26.87
Plus Haut
27.93
Volume
4.818 K
Changement quotidien
3.33%
Changement Mensuel
10.54%
Changement à 6 Mois
66.81%
Changement Annuel
58.11%
20 septembre, samedi