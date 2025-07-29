クォートセクション
EGO: Eldorado Gold Corporation

26.99 USD 0.02 (0.07%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EGOの今日の為替レートは、-0.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.48の安値と27.06の高値で取引されました。

Eldorado Gold Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
26.48 27.06
1年のレンジ
13.29 28.64
以前の終値
27.01
始値
26.83
買値
26.99
買値
27.29
安値
26.48
高値
27.06
出来高
3.155 K
1日の変化
-0.07%
1ヶ月の変化
6.98%
6ヶ月の変化
61.42%
1年の変化
53.00%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K