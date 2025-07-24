Currencies / EGO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EGO: Eldorado Gold Corporation
27.46 USD 0.78 (2.76%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EGO exchange rate has changed by -2.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.25 and at a high of 28.22.
Follow Eldorado Gold Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EGO News
- Trio In The Hot Medical Sector Is Led By This Retail Health Products Leader. Check Out IBD 50, Stock Spotlight Premium Lists.
- Nvidia Leads 13 Stocks, Including 2 That Hit Record Highs, Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out The IBD 50, Sector Leaders Watchlist And More
- AI Plays Palantir, NVent Lead 9 Additions To IBD Best Stock Lists. Looking For Top Performers To Buy And Watch? Check These Watchlists.
- Palantir Leads 9 Newcomers Onto IBD Best Stock Lists. Build Your Watchlist Of Top Performers With The IBD 50, Big Cap 20 And More.
- Eldorado Gold stock hits 52-week high at 26.62 USD
- DISV: Benchmark-Beating International ETF
- Eldorado Gold stock hits 52-week high at 25.17 USD
- GE Aerospace Leads Squadron Of 9 Top Performers Onto IBD Best Stock Lists: See Other New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Eldorado Gold stock hits 52-week high at 23.58 USD
- BTG Q2 Production Beats Expectations: Can It Keep the Momentum?
- Netflix Rises Onto IBD Best Stock Lists, Along With 8 Other Growth Stocks. Who Else Is On The IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Premium Watchlists?
- Eldorado Gold: Q2 Performance Driven By Record Prices, Skouries Development On Track
- Palantir Among AI Stocks Rising Onto Best Stocks Lists: It was Among New Names Added To The IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Watchlists
- Eldorado Gold appoints Christian Milau as president
- B2Gold Gains 31% in 3 Months: Here's How to Play the Stock
- Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Eldorado Gold Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:EGO)
- Eldorado Gold Q2 2025 slides: Revenue surges to $452M as Skouries advances
- Eldorado Gold stock hits 52-week high at 21.82 USD
- Eldorado Gold Stock Gets RS Rating Lift
- Got Gold? 5 Hot Gold Mining Stocks
- Eldorado Gold Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- EGO or AGI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- ARMN vs. EGO: Which Gold Mining Stock is the Better Pick Now?
Daily Range
27.25 28.22
Year Range
13.29 28.64
- Previous Close
- 28.24
- Open
- 28.11
- Bid
- 27.46
- Ask
- 27.76
- Low
- 27.25
- High
- 28.22
- Volume
- 2.998 K
- Daily Change
- -2.76%
- Month Change
- 8.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 64.23%
- Year Change
- 55.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%