QuotesSections
Currencies / EGO
Back to US Stock Market

EGO: Eldorado Gold Corporation

27.46 USD 0.78 (2.76%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EGO exchange rate has changed by -2.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.25 and at a high of 28.22.

Follow Eldorado Gold Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EGO News

Daily Range
27.25 28.22
Year Range
13.29 28.64
Previous Close
28.24
Open
28.11
Bid
27.46
Ask
27.76
Low
27.25
High
28.22
Volume
2.998 K
Daily Change
-2.76%
Month Change
8.84%
6 Months Change
64.23%
Year Change
55.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%