EGO: Eldorado Gold Corporation
27.89 USD 0.90 (3.33%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EGO ha avuto una variazione del 3.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.87 e ad un massimo di 27.93.
Segui le dinamiche di Eldorado Gold Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
EGO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
26.87 27.93
Intervallo Annuale
13.29 28.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 26.99
- Apertura
- 26.97
- Bid
- 27.89
- Ask
- 28.19
- Minimo
- 26.87
- Massimo
- 27.93
- Volume
- 4.818 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.33%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.54%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 66.81%
- Variazione Annuale
- 58.11%
20 settembre, sabato