EGO: Eldorado Gold Corporation

27.89 USD 0.90 (3.33%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EGO ha avuto una variazione del 3.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.87 e ad un massimo di 27.93.

Segui le dinamiche di Eldorado Gold Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
26.87 27.93
Intervallo Annuale
13.29 28.64
Chiusura Precedente
26.99
Apertura
26.97
Bid
27.89
Ask
28.19
Minimo
26.87
Massimo
27.93
Volume
4.818 K
Variazione giornaliera
3.33%
Variazione Mensile
10.54%
Variazione Semestrale
66.81%
Variazione Annuale
58.11%
20 settembre, sabato