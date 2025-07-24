货币 / EGO
EGO: Eldorado Gold Corporation
27.35 USD 0.10 (0.37%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EGO汇率已更改0.37%。当日，交易品种以低点27.32和高点27.35进行交易。
关注Eldorado Gold Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EGO新闻
- Trio In The Hot Medical Sector Is Led By This Retail Health Products Leader. Check Out IBD 50, Stock Spotlight Premium Lists.
- Nvidia Leads 13 Stocks, Including 2 That Hit Record Highs, Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out The IBD 50, Sector Leaders Watchlist And More
- AI Plays Palantir, NVent Lead 9 Additions To IBD Best Stock Lists. Looking For Top Performers To Buy And Watch? Check These Watchlists.
- Palantir Leads 9 Newcomers Onto IBD Best Stock Lists. Build Your Watchlist Of Top Performers With The IBD 50, Big Cap 20 And More.
- Eldorado Gold stock hits 52-week high at 26.62 USD
- DISV: Benchmark-Beating International ETF
- Eldorado Gold stock hits 52-week high at 25.17 USD
- GE Aerospace Leads Squadron Of 9 Top Performers Onto IBD Best Stock Lists: See Other New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Eldorado Gold stock hits 52-week high at 23.58 USD
- BTG Q2 Production Beats Expectations: Can It Keep the Momentum?
- Netflix Rises Onto IBD Best Stock Lists, Along With 8 Other Growth Stocks. Who Else Is On The IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Premium Watchlists?
- Eldorado Gold: Q2 Performance Driven By Record Prices, Skouries Development On Track
- Palantir Among AI Stocks Rising Onto Best Stocks Lists: It was Among New Names Added To The IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Watchlists
- Eldorado Gold appoints Christian Milau as president
- B2Gold Gains 31% in 3 Months: Here's How to Play the Stock
- Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Eldorado Gold Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:EGO)
- Eldorado Gold Q2 2025 slides: Revenue surges to $452M as Skouries advances
- Eldorado Gold stock hits 52-week high at 21.82 USD
- Eldorado Gold Stock Gets RS Rating Lift
- Got Gold? 5 Hot Gold Mining Stocks
- Eldorado Gold Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- EGO or AGI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- ARMN vs. EGO: Which Gold Mining Stock is the Better Pick Now?
日范围
27.32 27.35
年范围
13.29 28.64
- 前一天收盘价
- 27.25
- 开盘价
- 27.35
- 卖价
- 27.35
- 买价
- 27.65
- 最低价
- 27.32
- 最高价
- 27.35
- 交易量
- 22
- 日变化
- 0.37%
- 月变化
- 8.40%
- 6个月变化
- 63.58%
- 年变化
- 55.05%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值