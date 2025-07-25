Moedas / E
E: ENI S.p.A
35.07 USD 0.47 (1.32%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do E para hoje mudou para -1.32%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 35.07 e o mais alto foi 35.37.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ENI S.p.A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
35.07 35.37
Faixa anual
24.65 35.94
- Fechamento anterior
- 35.54
- Open
- 35.17
- Bid
- 35.07
- Ask
- 35.37
- Low
- 35.07
- High
- 35.37
- Volume
- 423
- Mudança diária
- -1.32%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.68%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 12.95%
- Mudança anual
- 15.67%
