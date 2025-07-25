QuotazioniSezioni
E: ENI S.p.A

34.70 USD 0.35 (1.00%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio E ha avuto una variazione del -1.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.62 e ad un massimo di 34.90.

Segui le dinamiche di ENI S.p.A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
34.62 34.90
Intervallo Annuale
24.65 35.94
Chiusura Precedente
35.05
Apertura
34.78
Bid
34.70
Ask
35.00
Minimo
34.62
Massimo
34.90
Volume
327
Variazione giornaliera
-1.00%
Variazione Mensile
-1.73%
Variazione Semestrale
11.76%
Variazione Annuale
14.45%
20 settembre, sabato