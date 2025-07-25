Valute / E
E: ENI S.p.A
34.70 USD 0.35 (1.00%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio E ha avuto una variazione del -1.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.62 e ad un massimo di 34.90.
Segui le dinamiche di ENI S.p.A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
34.62 34.90
Intervallo Annuale
24.65 35.94
- Chiusura Precedente
- 35.05
- Apertura
- 34.78
- Bid
- 34.70
- Ask
- 35.00
- Minimo
- 34.62
- Massimo
- 34.90
- Volume
- 327
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.73%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- 14.45%
