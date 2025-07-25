通貨 / E
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
E: ENI S.p.A
35.05 USD 0.02 (0.06%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
Eの今日の為替レートは、-0.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.96の安値と35.20の高値で取引されました。
ENI S.p.Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
E News
- Are Investors Undervaluing Eni (E) Right Now?
- Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging California Resources (CRC) This Year?
- RBC Capital downgrades Eni stock rating to Sector Perform after strong run
- Shell Strengthens Egypt Ties With $120M Mediterranean Exploration Deal
- 8 Ideal 'Safer' Dividend Dogs To Buy From 60 August Graham Value All-Stars
- Eni-Operated Zohr Gas Field Progresses With New Well Drilling
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 22nd
- Chevron Re-Enters Iraq's Energy Sector After More Than a Decade
- Michigan Court Rejects Enbridge's Bid to Delay Line 5 Litigation
- Petrobras May Sideline Sugarcane in Favor of Corn Ethanol
- Eni Secures Strategic CCUS Partnership With BlackRock-Owned GIP
- Is Array Technologies (ARRY) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
- Should Value Investors Buy Eni (E) Stock?
- 5 Stocks With Solid Shareholder Yield to Safeguard Your Portfolio
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 18th
- Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Top Research Reports for Apple, Meta Platforms & ServiceNow
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 30th
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 30th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 30th
- Enterprise Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y
- Company News for Jul 28, 2025
- Eni Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Higher Liquids Production
- Eni S.p.A. (E) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
34.96 35.20
1年のレンジ
24.65 35.94
- 以前の終値
- 35.07
- 始値
- 35.13
- 買値
- 35.05
- 買値
- 35.35
- 安値
- 34.96
- 高値
- 35.20
- 出来高
- 390
- 1日の変化
- -0.06%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.74%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.88%
- 1年の変化
- 15.60%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K