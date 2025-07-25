クォートセクション
E: ENI S.p.A

35.05 USD 0.02 (0.06%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

Eの今日の為替レートは、-0.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.96の安値と35.20の高値で取引されました。

ENI S.p.Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
34.96 35.20
1年のレンジ
24.65 35.94
以前の終値
35.07
始値
35.13
買値
35.05
買値
35.35
安値
34.96
高値
35.20
出来高
390
1日の変化
-0.06%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.74%
6ヶ月の変化
12.88%
1年の変化
15.60%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K