DTG: DTE Energy Company 2021 Series E 4.375% Junior Subordinated Deb
18.7700 USD 0.0000 (0.00%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DTG para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.7048 e o mais alto foi 18.9500.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas DTE Energy Company 2021 Series E 4.375% Junior Subordinated Deb. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
18.7048 18.9500
Faixa anual
16.7200 22.0400
- Fechamento anterior
- 18.7700
- Open
- 18.8900
- Bid
- 18.7700
- Ask
- 18.7730
- Low
- 18.7048
- High
- 18.9500
- Volume
- 35
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.81%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4.19%
- Mudança anual
- -12.53%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh