DTG: DTE Energy Company 2021 Series E 4.375% Junior Subordinated Deb

18.6598 USD 0.1102 (0.59%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DTGの今日の為替レートは、-0.59%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.6401の安値と18.7975の高値で取引されました。

DTE Energy Company 2021 Series E 4.375% Junior Subordinated Debダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
18.6401 18.7975
1年のレンジ
16.7200 22.0400
以前の終値
18.7700
始値
18.6500
買値
18.6598
買値
18.6628
安値
18.6401
高値
18.7975
出来高
138
1日の変化
-0.59%
1ヶ月の変化
7.18%
6ヶ月の変化
3.58%
1年の変化
-13.05%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K