DTG: DTE Energy Company 2021 Series E 4.375% Junior Subordinated Deb
18.6598 USD 0.1102 (0.59%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DTGの今日の為替レートは、-0.59%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.6401の安値と18.7975の高値で取引されました。
DTE Energy Company 2021 Series E 4.375% Junior Subordinated Debダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
18.6401 18.7975
1年のレンジ
16.7200 22.0400
- 以前の終値
- 18.7700
- 始値
- 18.6500
- 買値
- 18.6598
- 買値
- 18.6628
- 安値
- 18.6401
- 高値
- 18.7975
- 出来高
- 138
- 1日の変化
- -0.59%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.18%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.58%
- 1年の変化
- -13.05%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K