DTG: DTE Energy Company 2021 Series E 4.375% Junior Subordinated Deb
18.6550 USD 0.0048 (0.03%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DTG ha avuto una variazione del -0.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.4700 e ad un massimo di 18.7000.
Segui le dinamiche di DTE Energy Company 2021 Series E 4.375% Junior Subordinated Deb. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.4700 18.7000
Intervallo Annuale
16.7200 22.0400
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.6598
- Apertura
- 18.6125
- Bid
- 18.6550
- Ask
- 18.6580
- Minimo
- 18.4700
- Massimo
- 18.7000
- Volume
- 57
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.15%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.55%
- Variazione Annuale
- -13.07%
20 settembre, sabato