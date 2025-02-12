QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / DTG
Tornare a Azioni

DTG: DTE Energy Company 2021 Series E 4.375% Junior Subordinated Deb

18.6550 USD 0.0048 (0.03%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DTG ha avuto una variazione del -0.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.4700 e ad un massimo di 18.7000.

Segui le dinamiche di DTE Energy Company 2021 Series E 4.375% Junior Subordinated Deb. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DTG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
18.4700 18.7000
Intervallo Annuale
16.7200 22.0400
Chiusura Precedente
18.6598
Apertura
18.6125
Bid
18.6550
Ask
18.6580
Minimo
18.4700
Massimo
18.7000
Volume
57
Variazione giornaliera
-0.03%
Variazione Mensile
7.15%
Variazione Semestrale
3.55%
Variazione Annuale
-13.07%
20 settembre, sabato