CotationsSections
Devises / DTG
Retour à Actions

DTG: DTE Energy Company 2021 Series E 4.375% Junior Subordinated Deb

18.6550 USD 0.0048 (0.03%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de DTG a changé de -0.03% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 18.4700 et à un maximum de 18.7000.

Suivez la dynamique DTE Energy Company 2021 Series E 4.375% Junior Subordinated Deb. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DTG Nouvelles

Range quotidien
18.4700 18.7000
Range Annuel
16.7200 22.0400
Clôture Précédente
18.6598
Ouverture
18.6125
Bid
18.6550
Ask
18.6580
Plus Bas
18.4700
Plus Haut
18.7000
Volume
57
Changement quotidien
-0.03%
Changement Mensuel
7.15%
Changement à 6 Mois
3.55%
Changement Annuel
-13.07%
20 septembre, samedi