Devises / DTG
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
DTG: DTE Energy Company 2021 Series E 4.375% Junior Subordinated Deb
18.6550 USD 0.0048 (0.03%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de DTG a changé de -0.03% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 18.4700 et à un maximum de 18.7000.
Suivez la dynamique DTE Energy Company 2021 Series E 4.375% Junior Subordinated Deb. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DTG Nouvelles
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- Daimler Truck Q2 2025 slides: Stable margins despite market normalization
- IDU ETF: Utilities Dashboard For July
- Touchstone Mid Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TMCPX)
- ERH: All-Weather Strategy With Full Distribution Coverage And A Discount Valuation
- NML: Solid Distribution Coverage And Stability In The Face Of Conflicts (NYSE:NML)
- Daimler Truck, Mitsubishi Fuso, Hino and Toyota Motor Corporation Conclude Definitive Agreements on Integrating Mitsubishi Fuso and Hino Motors
- FUTY: Utilities Dashboard For June 2025 (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- Trump’s tariff tantrums return. He’s targeting the E.U. with a 50% levy now.
- Daimler Truck Q1 2025 slides: solid performance amid market normalization
- Earnings call transcript: Daimler Truck Q1 2025 reports solid performance
- Trump admin probes truck imports for national security
- AltaGas: An Interesting Combination Of Midstream And Utility (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)
- Unitil Stock: Solid Growth, But Current Valuation Is A Bit High (NYSE:UTL)
- ClearBridge Mid Cap Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:SBMAX)
- SPLG: S&P 500 Dashboard For April (NYSEARCA:SPLG)
- Otter Tail: Returning To More-Normal Levels Of Manufacturing Profitability (NASDAQ:OTTR)
- Avista Corporation: A Proven Ability To Handle Recessions (NYSE:AVA)
- JXI ETF: Utilities Dashboard For March (NYSEARCA:JXI)
- Ameren: Improving Growth Prospects But Still Expensive (NYSE:AEE)
- As hopes grow for a cease-fire in Ukraine, J.P. Morgan looks at the impact on stocks
Range quotidien
18.4700 18.7000
Range Annuel
16.7200 22.0400
- Clôture Précédente
- 18.6598
- Ouverture
- 18.6125
- Bid
- 18.6550
- Ask
- 18.6580
- Plus Bas
- 18.4700
- Plus Haut
- 18.7000
- Volume
- 57
- Changement quotidien
- -0.03%
- Changement Mensuel
- 7.15%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 3.55%
- Changement Annuel
- -13.07%
20 septembre, samedi