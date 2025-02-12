货币 / DTG
DTG: DTE Energy Company 2021 Series E 4.375% Junior Subordinated Deb
18.7800 USD 0.0100 (0.05%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DTG汇率已更改0.05%。当日，交易品种以低点18.7200和高点18.9500进行交易。
关注DTE Energy Company 2021 Series E 4.375% Junior Subordinated Deb动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DTG新闻
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- Daimler Truck Q2 2025 slides: Stable margins despite market normalization
- IDU ETF: Utilities Dashboard For July
- Touchstone Mid Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TMCPX)
- ERH: All-Weather Strategy With Full Distribution Coverage And A Discount Valuation
- NML: Solid Distribution Coverage And Stability In The Face Of Conflicts (NYSE:NML)
- Daimler Truck, Mitsubishi Fuso, Hino and Toyota Motor Corporation Conclude Definitive Agreements on Integrating Mitsubishi Fuso and Hino Motors
- FUTY: Utilities Dashboard For June 2025 (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- Trump’s tariff tantrums return. He’s targeting the E.U. with a 50% levy now.
- Daimler Truck Q1 2025 slides: solid performance amid market normalization
- Earnings call transcript: Daimler Truck Q1 2025 reports solid performance
- Trump admin probes truck imports for national security
- AltaGas: An Interesting Combination Of Midstream And Utility (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)
- Unitil Stock: Solid Growth, But Current Valuation Is A Bit High (NYSE:UTL)
- ClearBridge Mid Cap Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:SBMAX)
- SPLG: S&P 500 Dashboard For April (NYSEARCA:SPLG)
- Otter Tail: Returning To More-Normal Levels Of Manufacturing Profitability (NASDAQ:OTTR)
- Avista Corporation: A Proven Ability To Handle Recessions (NYSE:AVA)
- JXI ETF: Utilities Dashboard For March (NYSEARCA:JXI)
- Ameren: Improving Growth Prospects But Still Expensive (NYSE:AEE)
- As hopes grow for a cease-fire in Ukraine, J.P. Morgan looks at the impact on stocks
日范围
18.7200 18.9500
年范围
16.7200 22.0400
- 前一天收盘价
- 18.7700
- 开盘价
- 18.8900
- 卖价
- 18.7800
- 买价
- 18.7830
- 最低价
- 18.7200
- 最高价
- 18.9500
- 交易量
- 25
- 日变化
- 0.05%
- 月变化
- 7.87%
- 6个月变化
- 4.24%
- 年变化
- -12.49%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值