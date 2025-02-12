Currencies / DTG
DTG: DTE Energy Company 2021 Series E 4.375% Junior Subordinated Deb
18.7401 USD 0.0199 (0.11%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DTG exchange rate has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.7300 and at a high of 18.7795.
Follow DTE Energy Company 2021 Series E 4.375% Junior Subordinated Deb dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
18.7300 18.7795
Year Range
16.7200 22.0400
- Previous Close
- 18.7600
- Open
- 18.7356
- Bid
- 18.7401
- Ask
- 18.7431
- Low
- 18.7300
- High
- 18.7795
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- -0.11%
- Month Change
- 7.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.02%
- Year Change
- -12.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%