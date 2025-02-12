QuotesSections
DTG: DTE Energy Company 2021 Series E 4.375% Junior Subordinated Deb

18.7401 USD 0.0199 (0.11%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DTG exchange rate has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.7300 and at a high of 18.7795.

DTG exchange rate has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.7300 and at a high of 18.7795.

Daily Range
18.7300 18.7795
Year Range
16.7200 22.0400
Previous Close
18.7600
Open
18.7356
Bid
18.7401
Ask
18.7431
Low
18.7300
High
18.7795
Volume
10
Daily Change
-0.11%
Month Change
7.64%
6 Months Change
4.02%
Year Change
-12.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%