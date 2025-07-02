CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / DRIV
Voltar para Ações

DRIV: Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF

27.97 USD 0.02 (0.07%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do DRIV para hoje mudou para -0.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 27.86 e o mais alto foi 28.02.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DRIV Notícias

Faixa diária
27.86 28.02
Faixa anual
17.44 28.02
Fechamento anterior
27.99
Open
27.98
Bid
27.97
Ask
28.27
Low
27.86
High
28.02
Volume
187
Mudança diária
-0.07%
Mudança mensal
10.86%
Mudança de 6 meses
33.00%
Mudança anual
19.07%
21 setembro, domingo