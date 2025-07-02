Moedas / DRIV
DRIV: Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF
27.97 USD 0.02 (0.07%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DRIV para hoje mudou para -0.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 27.86 e o mais alto foi 28.02.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
27.86 28.02
Faixa anual
17.44 28.02
- Fechamento anterior
- 27.99
- Open
- 27.98
- Bid
- 27.97
- Ask
- 28.27
- Low
- 27.86
- High
- 28.02
- Volume
- 187
- Mudança diária
- -0.07%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.86%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 33.00%
- Mudança anual
- 19.07%
21 setembro, domingo