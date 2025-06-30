QuotesSections
Currencies / DRIV
Back to US Stock Market

DRIV: Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF

27.16 USD 0.31 (1.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DRIV exchange rate has changed by 1.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.88 and at a high of 27.16.

Follow Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DRIV News

Daily Range
26.88 27.16
Year Range
17.44 27.16
Previous Close
26.85
Open
26.96
Bid
27.16
Ask
27.46
Low
26.88
High
27.16
Volume
184
Daily Change
1.15%
Month Change
7.65%
6 Months Change
29.15%
Year Change
15.62%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev