DRIV: Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF
27.16 USD 0.31 (1.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DRIV exchange rate has changed by 1.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.88 and at a high of 27.16.
Follow Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
26.88 27.16
Year Range
17.44 27.16
- Previous Close
- 26.85
- Open
- 26.96
- Bid
- 27.16
- Ask
- 27.46
- Low
- 26.88
- High
- 27.16
- Volume
- 184
- Daily Change
- 1.15%
- Month Change
- 7.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.15%
- Year Change
- 15.62%
