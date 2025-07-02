QuotazioniSezioni
DRIV: Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF

27.97 USD 0.02 (0.07%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DRIV ha avuto una variazione del -0.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.86 e ad un massimo di 28.02.

Segui le dinamiche di Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
27.86 28.02
Intervallo Annuale
17.44 28.02
Chiusura Precedente
27.99
Apertura
27.98
Bid
27.97
Ask
28.27
Minimo
27.86
Massimo
28.02
Volume
187
Variazione giornaliera
-0.07%
Variazione Mensile
10.86%
Variazione Semestrale
33.00%
Variazione Annuale
19.07%
21 settembre, domenica